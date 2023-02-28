Asim Riaz has made Sidharth Shukla's fan angry

Asim Riaz in a recent interaction shared that Bigg Boss makers chose the winner with personal bias as they started live voting for 15 minutes just to defeat him.
Twitter has been divided on this comment wherein Asim’s fans are hailing the actor and the fans of Sidharth Shukla are slamming Asim. The winner of Bigg Boss 13 is late Sidharth Shukla. The fans advised Asim to move on and stop crying about his loss in Bigg Boss 13.
