Asim Riaz in a game of love

After a number of hit songs recently, BCC Music factory dropped their highly anticipated music video titled Dil Todiye on June 7 across all digital platforms. The video features Bigg Boss 13-fame Asim Riaz and Asma Siddiquee. The poignant yet soulful song is sung by none other than singer Ankit Tiwary and produced by Amit Majithia.
As the name suggests, Dil Todiye is a melancholic track that depicts the story of a man’s emotional outbursts after facing infidelity in his relationship. It is all about vulnerability, betrayal, and heartbreak. Says Asim, “The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics and that’s what moved me when I first heard it. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through, portraying a war between hearts.”
