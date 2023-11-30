Aspirants, Ayushmaan Bhava to College Romance-- web series for an inspiring journey within

In the ebb and flow of life, we all encounter moments when the road ahead appears clouded with self-doubt. It’s during these times that a gentle reminder of resilience and self-discovery can be the beacon guiding us through. So, here’s your invitation to step away from the chaos, take a breather, and immerse yourself in a collection of uplifting web and audio series.
Humour & facts
Panchayat Season 1 and 2
Panchayat Seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video is a heartwarming saga of self-discovery. It is about the journey of an engineering graduate opting for a Panchayat secretary role in a remote village, shunning a lucrative urban career. Infused with humour and authenticity, the show delves into grassroots issues, spotlighting the protagonist’s dedication to rural development.
For adventure
Ayushmaan Bhava
Explore the captivating world of self-discovery with Ayushmaan Bhava on Pocket FM. Written by Vivek, the audio series follows Kanhaiya’s quest for eternal life. Tailored for adventure and drama enthusiasts, it is a must-listen audio series that teaches the valuable lesson of believing in one’s desires while navigating the challenges that come with them.
Dose of self-respect
Ghar Waapsi
Embark on a captivating journey of self-discovery with Ghar Waapsi on Disney+Hotstar. Join Shekhar as he navigates the complexities of life, returning to Indore after setbacks in Bengaluru. This relatable middle-class family drama unveils the delicate threads of self-respect and a fresh perspective on self-love.
Lesson on resilience
Aspirants
Delve into the compelling narrative of Aspirants Season 2 on Prime Video, where the journey of friends Abhilash, Shwetketu (SK), and Guri continues post-UPSC CSE preparation. Skillfully weaving between the past and present, the series celebrates enduring friendship against the odds, offering valuable lessons in self-love and resilience.
Friendship bond
College Romance 4
College Romance Season 4 on SonyLiv is about Naira, Karan, Bagga, and Deepika as they navigate post-college dreams and struggles. From further studies to starting businesses, the tight-knit group grapples with uncertainty about the future. The season beautifully captures the complexities of self-discovery, celebrating the enduring bond of friendship.
Balancing act
The Married Woman
Dive into the evocative world of The Married Woman on Zee5, where the 90s backdrop sets the stage for Aastha and Peeplika’s transformative journey. Aastha, the devoted housewife, embarks on a poignant exploration of self-discovery, encountering the unconventional artist Peeplika. The series depicts the struggle many women face in balancing familial roles with personal identity.
Embrace your true self
Half Love Half Arranged
Experience the empowering journey of Half Love Half Arranged on Amazon miniTV. Rhea Kanwar, an unmarried woman challenging societal norms and discovers the path to self-love. The series authentically emphasises the significance of embracing one’s true self.
