Asymmetric hems, cargo pants, sheer tops to some co-ord sets, here are summer fashion trends to look out for

Mona

From the ramps of New York, Milan and Paris to the streets of India, new trends are set to redefine the way we dress, inspiring us to experiment, evolve and make a statement. Going by the global trends, it’s about time to include some asymmetric hems, cargo pants, sheer and tank tops, and some co-ord sets to the wardrobe.

Designer Narendra Kumar says “After the pandemic people are more interested in comfort clothing, so ‘oversized’ is the trend. The late 90s style has returned and it’s driven by the Gen Z.”

Keep it casual

The cargo pant was a late ‘90s fashion staple, and the look has recently resurfaced. These have been seen at the Coperni, Fendi and Diesel Spring/Summer 2023 shows. These utilitarian pants are laid-back and look great when paired with a tank top. Actresses like Disha Patani and Ananya Pandey have been seen in this look, and have pulled it off very casually.

Designer Jasmine Bains says. “Cargo pants are understated, they are really cool and you can wear them with almost anything.” However, it’s not a trend embraced by all. Designer Dimpey Gujral differs, “I would not wear cargo pants to even go to the market.”

Snip shot

Priyanka Chopra at MeT gala 2023

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at The Met Gala recently with an amazing slit in her dress. Asymmetric hems is all about the angles. Designers like Burberry, Ester Manas, and Acne Studios have played around with the hemlines on the ramp.” Jasmine Bains shares “Asymmetric hems is something that is shifting from clothes to accessories as well.”

Pocket pleasure

Dua lipa in a dress with deep pockets

Dua Lipa wore a dress with pockets at the Met Gala and looked extremely gorgeous. The size of pockets larger than usual is taking over the world of fashion. Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Chanel have been rocking this trend.

Top of the line

Parineeti Chopra in cargos

Designers Chanel, Versace, and Prabal Gurung have been promoting sheer tops on the ramp lately. Florence Pugh absolutely aced this look wearing Valentino at the Paris Fashion Week. A bit of transparency is out in the memo for the Summer Fashion 2023 and is expected to reign supreme everywhere! Jasmine adds, “I love sheer tops, they show the real body underneath and reveal the openness of one’s skin.”

Alicia Hannah-Kim

Grunge Gothic

Miley Cyrus

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus have adopted a 90s aesthetic vibe to flaunt a grunge look. This is a dark colour palette of black and purple hues, with an abundance of sheer, slashed and strappy detailing. Soft Goth glamour was the most significant trend at the Oscars after-party this year.

Evergreen look

Shilpa Shetty invokes monochrome magic

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kaira Gerber have been seen in tank tops. Michael Kors and Brandon Maxwell are some designers who have showcased this evergreen look on the ramp. Designer Narendra Kumar says, “Tank tops are perfect for parties.”

Mix & Match

Alia Bhatt in co-ords

Co-ords have become a go-to choice and are extremely popular. According to designer Dimpey Gujral, “Co-ord sets are in fashion, and it’s a trend everyone can adopt. I too wear them and absolutely love the way they look.” Colour blocking, different tones and playing with patterns, a co-ord set affords a bold and vibrant look.

(Inputs by Rachael Rodrigues)