Atharv Nahar weds Pooja Dwivedi

Atharv Nahar, who rose to fame with the show Chakravartin Samrat Ashoka and Bhojpuri movie Sasura Bada Paisa Wala 2, has tied the knot with Pooja Dwivedi.
The wedding took place on February 5 in Lucknow. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the news with his fans along with the wedding pictures. Atharv captioned his post as, “First, we would like to give thanks to God for blessing us with each other. Thanks to my parents who have taught me the true meaning of love and commitment…”
He further wrote, “We are so happy we could share this special day with you.”
