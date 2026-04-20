Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha & the art of loving & living

In a career spanning over three decades, Tanuja Chandra has consistently told stories that linger — whether through complex relationships, emotional truths or women who refuse to be reduced to cliches. With Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, a tender and unexpectedly lively portrait of ageing and memory, she turns the lens inward — capturing not just her aunts, but a way of life that is quietly slipping away. Ahead of her Chandigarh visit, Chandra reflects on the enduring pull of cinema.

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Love stories, then & now

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For Chandra, love remains the foundation of almost every story. “I enjoy telling stories of different types of love, not just romance. The style of filmmaking changes over time but at the heart of it all are age-old themes — life, death, love, longing, pain, suffering, laughter and tears. It’s the tone and syntax of storytelling that is dynamic and it should be,” she avers.

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Why ageing matters

Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha explores ageing, and also the quiet disappearance of rhythms. Set in Lahra, a village near Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, the film captures a world where daily life unfolds through close-knit relationships and simple routines: vegetables grown in the garden, neighbourhood markets where everyone knows each other, and the household help who feels like extended family.

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“These are ways of living that are transforming very fast,” she notes, emphasising the importance of archiving lived experiences before they slip away.

Lasting memory

Released in 2020, Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha has taken on deeper meaning over time. Both of Chandra’s aunts have since passed away, making the film an irreplaceable record of their lives. What might have once been simply a personal project has now become a lasting archive — one that resonates with audiences who see reflections of their own families in it.

Writing vs directing

For Chandra, writing and directing are deeply interconnected, yet vastly different processes. “Writing is by far the most difficult, rigorous, lonesome job in this business. One begins with an empty page and just a kind of spark in one’s heart. At that time, arriving at a complete script seems like an impossibility. And when one has some hundred-odd pages, it feels like a miracle! Directing, after this, is lots of fun. As well as lots of pain, lots of problem-solving, ego-managing, improvising, and if one is lucky, surpassing one’s expectations.

I would say I prefer directing; in fact, I love it. However, directing without a solid script is an unhappy experience. So, both are lifelines of filmmaking.”

Women’s voices in cinema

When Chandra began her career, women directors were few and far between. “Now there are many more, but certainly not as many as there should be. Half the filmmakers in all our various film industries need to be women in order for any real change to come about. Films and series that have a woman at the front and centre of the story, are still too few. So yes, there is still a long way to go before we can actually say that the female voice has found its presence and position.”

OTT: Promise vs reality

The rise of streaming platforms initially promised a new era of creative freedom. However, Chandra feels that this promise has not been fully realised. “At the start of OTT, it was exciting to imagine a brave new world of storytelling, where we could take risks. However, it seems to be going into a somewhat safe space where genres define the limits of a story. That said, I have enjoyed the two series that I’ve directed, especially my documentary series wedding.con, which was about online matrimonial fraud, for Amazon Prime (other is the thriller Hush Hush). I would love to be a part of more such unique stories of India.”

What Chandigarh can expect

Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha would be screened at Tagore Theatre on April 24, 6:30 pm, followed by a conversation with Chandra and producer Anupama Mandloi. “When I started making Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, I had kind of intended to make a mostly serious film. However, my aunts, who are real firecrackers, changed all that! We ended up making something quite hilarious, zany, and mad,” offers Chandra. “Whenever we’ve screened Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha, it has left audiences with smiles and tears. I hope for the same outcome for Chandigarh viewers. I’m glad that the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation saw value in screening our beloved film and I look forward to being in the city and having a really fun and relevant interaction with the audience after the screening,” Chandra signs off.

Premium seating (₹500) is available through donation passes.