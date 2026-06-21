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Home / Lifestyle / What's hot!

What's hot!

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TNS
Updated At : 05:51 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Eat: Panchkula

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Sweet treats

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CakeRMon, the modern bakery brand from the house of Ganguram's, has recently opened its outlets in Sector 9 and Sector 20, Panchkula. The outlet features a wide range of eggless products, including fresh cream cakes, customised celebration cakes, pastries, cheesecakes, desserts, and freshly baked savouries. The café also offers snacks such as Kolkata-style kathi rolls, pizzas, burgers, puffs and beverages.

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Play: Chandigarh

Rage therapy

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Rage Therapy is coming to Olive Cafe and Bar, sector 26, Chandigarh, from 27 June to 25 July 2026. Release stress, repair, and reset through this unique workshop experience by breaking ceramic pots and mugs. Tickets start at ₹1,499 onwards.

Love: Chandigarh

Queer fest

Get ready to celebrate love, diversity and self-expression at Satrangi Mela – An All-Day Queer Festival. The event aims at a vibrant day filled with music, performances, art, conversations and community spirit on 28 June 28’ 2026, 1:00 PM onwards at Sector 7 Social, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

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