Vivek Oberoi on Sonam Wangchuk row: 'Main abhineta hu, neta nahi hu'

Actor Vivek Oberoi has declined to take a position on activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, telling reporters that he prefers to steer clear of political subjects altogether.

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Asked about the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Oberoi said, "Yaar main abhineta hu, neta nahi hu. Toh main political cheezon pe dhyaan nahi deta hun. Hum toh observe karte hai, seekhte hai. Life mein bohot kuch dekhne aur seekhne ko mil raha hai."

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Pressed further on what he made of the protest, Oberoi turned the conversation toward the health of India's democratic system rather than the specifics of Wangchuk's demands. "Observe ye kiya hai ki ye bhi ek nayi cheez thi aur mujhe lagta hai ek healthy democracy mein har awaaz ko apni jagah milti hai. Ye logo ne agar apni awaaz vyakt ki hai toh ye healthy democracy ka sign hai," he said.

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The actor did not endorse or criticise the protest itself, limiting his comments to the broader principle of citizens being free to speak up.

Oberoi is not the only star to have sidestepped the issue. Weeks earlier, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, asked about the same protest during an Instagram Live session, had said, "Bro mujhe door hi rakho protest jaisi cheezon se. Bro, I am an artiste. Main thodi na neta hoon.”

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That response, which came around the time the CJP protest had just begun and before Wangchuk joined with his hunger strike, drew criticism from within the protest camp itself. Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das said he was disappointed with the singer for distancing himself from the movement, urging influential public figures to speak up on exam irregularities and youth issues.

Both actors' remarks stand out against a wave of industry support for Wangchuk. Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, Atul Kulkarni and Omi Vaidya have all voiced backing for the activist.

Wangchuk, who joined protesters at Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET exam irregularities, is now on the 20th day of his fast. Doctors have described him as "very weak," with weight loss of over 9 kg since beginning the protest. He has said he will not call off the fast.