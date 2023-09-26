Avika Gor collaborates with her Raju Gari Gadhi 3 director for series Mansion 24

IANS

Avika Gor, who will be seen next in the web series Mansion 24, said collaborating with the Raju Gari Gadhi 3 director Omkar again was interesting.

The actress said, “It is interesting to collaborate with director Omkar again. I worked with him in Raju Gari Gadhi 3, which was a massive success in Telugu. So, I am very happy to work with him again,” she said.

Avika added, “In this project, he has multiple stories and multiple actions, and his forte, which is horror and thriller, is what he is bringing to the table for the audience. I am glad that I have the opportunity to be a part of something on a large scale in the Telugu market, and I hope people appreciate this side of me.”

Talking about the poster of the series, the actress said, “Yes, the poster is extremely intriguing because you can’t really figure out if I am the nice one, the bad one, or the victim. It’s confusing, and I love that.”