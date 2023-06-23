Avika Gor, who is debuting in Bollywood as a lead with 1920: Horrors of the Heart, talks about her film

Have you seen any of Vikram Bhatt’s previous horror movies?

Of course I have. And he’s one filmmaker with whom I wanted to work at least once in my life. His sensitivity towards horror is something that people really appreciate, and I think that he is growing with time.

Doing television or a horror film—which is easier?

Honestly, the most difficult part of this film was the Unreal Engine. And in the 14–15 years that I’ve been working, this is the first time I’ve actually done something like this with screens around an actual set or actual location. So for me, that was definitely the most challenging part. As 1920 is a brand already, it is challenging in itself.

How did you feel about doing a Bollywood film for the first time?

It was definitely a very pleasant surprise when Vikram sir called me.

How do you navigate through nepotism?

I think the biggest plus was Balika Vadhu; people already know me for this show. So, it wasn’t as difficult as it would have been for any other newcomer. But talking of nepotism or any similar biases that people have, I think that happens everywhere. And the only way to go about it is, as outsiders, to work really hard. Show people what we are capable of, and make sure that your hard work is seen.

What prompted you to open your production house?

I always wanted to do something more than just acting. I’ve done everything way too early in my life, be it acting or anything else, so I thought, why not try this also? That’s how it all happened.

How has production helped you with your acting profile?

I have definitely become a better actor. Now I understand why my producer asked me for one extra hour. And also on the sets when I am there as a producer, I make sure that everything is done correctly, be it catering or basic stuff like that. And filmmaking is not just about going on the floors and shooting; it starts with selecting the right script, shooting, and then marketing it. I mean, the whole journey is not as easy as people think. So, my respect for filmmakers has definitely increased.