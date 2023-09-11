Avinash Tiwary on playing Ritwik Mukherjee in Kaala

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their upcoming investigative crime thriller Kaala. The world of Kaala is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It will be released on September 15, 2023. Kaala features Avinash Tiwary as a relentless IB officer chasing a big case. About his journey of playing Ritwik Mukherjee, he says, “Kaala has been one of the most difficult roles as far as the execution is concerned. I was exhausted and bruised everywhere, but the end result warmed my heart.”