Avinesh Rekhi to don a turban again

Fans of Avinesh Rekhi will yet again see him in the turbaned look. A source said, “Avinesh Rekhi is all set to make his OTT debut. He will be seen in a turban look. The character sketch cannot be revealed now but Avinesh looks happy as he will be playing this interesting character.”

Avinesh, who was the lead protagonist in TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, has impressed everyone with his performance. When the news was announced about his most loved look, the audience started to speculate about the new season of Choti Sarrdaarni.