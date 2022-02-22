Award nights are back with a bang with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

The who’s who of the entertainment industry came together on Sunday night for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. In one of the biggest award nights post Covid-19, several celebs walked the red carpet in Mumbai.

Lara Dutta, Sanya Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Lucky Ali, Satish Kaushik, Asha Parekh, Aayush Sharma, Ahan Shetty and many others were seen at the event.

However, it was the rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who stole the show. The two hugged each other on the red carpet and fans got #SidKiara trending on social media.

Among the top awardees, veteran actress Asha Parekh was honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry while the award for the Best Film went to Shershaan. The Best Film Critics award was given to Sardar Udham, Best Actor went to Ranveer Singh for 83, Best Actor Critics was given to Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaan while Kiara Advani took home the award for Best Actress for the same. The Best Debutant award was given to Ahan Shetty for Tadap and Best Actor in a Negative Role went to Aayush Sharma for Antim.

In the TV category, Anupamaa took away the award for Television Series of the Year and Rupali Ganguly was awarded for her performance in the same show.—TMS

