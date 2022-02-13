Kapil Sharma in awe of Madhuri Dixit's 'charismatic beauty'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently welcomed Madhuri Dixit on his show. The Dhak Dhak girl will be seen promoting her upcoming web series The Fame Game. Post the shoot, Kapil Sharma shared a selfie from the sets with Madhuri Dixit and also called her ‘charismatic beauty.’ Sharing the picture on social media, the comedian wrote, “Though I met her many times but whenever I meet her, I always feel like it’s my first meeting, such a charismatic beauty she is, my all-time favourite @madhuridixitnene best wishes for #thefamegame mam love n regards always…”

Kapil’s post captivated his fans’ attention who bombarded the comments’ section with compliments. A user wrote, “Aww… my two favourites in one frame” another one said, “Lovely you two.”

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut with The Fame Game. Recently, the trailer was released and netizens have been showering the actress with love ever since. The trailer showcases Madhuri as a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand with a ‘dark side to’ her fame.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the series also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 18.