Ayaz Ahmed in a happy space

Ayaz Ahmed is enjoying his stint in the family drama, Mehndi Wala Ghar. He shared, “Manas is a man driven by his ambition and ulterior motives; and can go to any extent to get what he wants, even if it means betraying his family. While he is not a grey character, his actions may appear bold, but they are all in pursuit of the affection he believes his girlfriend deserves.”
When asked about his off-screen camaraderie with co-stars, Ayaz says, “Working alongside Karan Mehra and Shruti Anand is an absolute delight. We constantly share jokes, laugh and have a gala time in-between shots. Shruti and I often indulged in small pranks. Despite the apparent on screen animosity, we forged a genuine friendship and mutual respect off the screen.”
