Prabhakar Srinet finds pure bliss in Ayodhya

Prabhakar Srinet is known for his roles in TV shows like Choti Sardaarni and Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. He was also seen in movies like Muqaam and Parathe Wali Gali. The actor recently visited Ayodhya for a shoot. Talking about the experience Prabhakar says, “It was pure bliss when I stepped on the lands of Ayodhya. This town has a different vibe as it is closely associated with Lord Rama. It’s more like a heavenly experience. Belonging to the same part of UP, I have always felt a connection with Ayodhya since my birth.”

The actor further said, “It was a different experience while shooting among the people here. I interacted with them, got to know their stories. It’s something like har ghar ki kuch alag kahani hai yaha and I will come here again to shoot.”