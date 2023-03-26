Ayub Khan's role in 'Tere Ishq Me Ghayal' to introduce new twists

Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been making waves with its unique storyline. The plot has become even more exciting with the entry of veteran actor Ayub Khan. The upcoming episodes are about to unfold a series of revelations.
Ayub shared, “I am overwhelmed with the love and appreciation I have received for my role. I’m happy to be part of a show that wants to strengthen the fantasy space in India. The character that I play, Vikram Oberoi, is a headstrong father, who has his set of secrets. I have tried to bring depth and authenticity to my character. I look forward to entertaining the audience with more nail-biting moments in the future.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’