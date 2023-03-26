Ayub Khan's role in 'Tere Ishq Me Ghayal' to introduce new twists

Colors’ show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been making waves with its unique storyline. The plot has become even more exciting with the entry of veteran actor Ayub Khan. The upcoming episodes are about to unfold a series of revelations.

Ayub shared, “I am overwhelmed with the love and appreciation I have received for my role. I’m happy to be part of a show that wants to strengthen the fantasy space in India. The character that I play, Vikram Oberoi, is a headstrong father, who has his set of secrets. I have tried to bring depth and authenticity to my character. I look forward to entertaining the audience with more nail-biting moments in the future.”