Ayushi Khurana changes her looks

The television show, Ajooni, marked Ayushi Khurana’s acting debut as the lead. In the upcoming track, viewers will witness Ajooni in a new look as she seeks to reveal Shikha’s true motivations in front of the family.

She says, “I’ll be portraying a character named Kamli and this is a fresh look for me. A new aspect of Ajooni will be revealed to the viewers. In terms of appearance, Kamli stands out for having bunny teeth, making it occasionally challenging to speak. So, sometimes I fumble while delivering my dialogues but eventually I’ve adapted her nature now and getting better with my dialogue delivery. It’s fun to play Kamli as she’s very funny.”