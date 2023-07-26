Ayushi Khurana reunites with family

Ayushi Khurana, best known for her role in the show Ajooni, embarked on a heartwarming journey to her hometown, Burhanpur, after a hiatus of one-and-a-half years.

Talking about the impromptu trip, she says, “As soon as I found out that I had a three to four day off, I immediately booked train tickets. Fortunately, I got the tickets, and after one-and-a-half years, I got the opportunity to visit my hometown, Burhanpur. My hometown is located between Maharashtra and MP, and there is no airport nearby. Indore airport is approximately four hours away, and the route from there is not safe during the monsoon, which is why I thought it was best to travel by train.”

She adds, “It was a surprise for my family. When my mother saw me, she was shocked. She touched me first, then hugged me, and became happy because I was standing in front of her. After a long time, I ate food cooked by my mother. What was special was that it was my little sister’s birthday, and I celebrated her birthday in advance before returning. We had a great time together, and I will never forget this day.”