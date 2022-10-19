Ayushi makes handmade diyas

Ayushi Khurana has become a household name ever since she debuted as the lead actor in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni alongside Shoaib Ibrahim. Their chemistry as Ajooni and Rajveer has kept the audience hooked to their television screens.

As Diwali is around the corner, Ayushi is doing something special this year. She says, “I’ve always been fascinated by the craft of pottery making, so this year, in an effort to make this Diwali a little more special, I decided to learn how to make diyas. I’m really looking forward to the celebration this year.”

#Diwali