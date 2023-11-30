Ayushmann Khurrana adds musical touch to IFFI closing ceremony

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a good singer, mesmerised Goans with his musical performance at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday night. From Pani Da Rang to Naina Da Kya Kasoor and Saadi Galli Aaja, Ayushmann crooned his soulful numbers and left everyone in awe. He also showcased his dancing skills.

The closing ceremony of IFFI 2023 became special for Ayushmann’s fans for one more reason. The Dream Girl star received a special honour along with actors Divya Dutta, Esha Gupta and musician Hariharan. Celebrities like Rishab Shetty and Shekhar Kapur were also present at the gala. — ANI