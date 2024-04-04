Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

IANS

Actor-musician Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with entertainment company Warner Music India. The first release from the partnership is set to drop in May.

Ayushmann, who has lent his voice to numbers such as Mitti Di Khushboo, Paani Da Rang and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, said, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence.” He said he wanted to take his music to the global audience. He added: “I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we’re excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”