B-town blings & how!

Extravaganza in Karan Johar’s life goes without saying and on May 25, the filmmaker had all the reasons to paint the tinsel town in his glittery colours as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

Karan hosted a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. For his big day, KJo wore a shimmery green tux over a white shirt and black pants. He rounded off his look with oversized sunglasses. The bash had almost entire Bollywood come together under the same roof.

From youngsters like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others, to the 90’s gang of Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and others, graced the occasion with their presence.

Couples who walked the red carpet hand-in-hand included Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana &Tahira Kashyap, Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput, Saif Ali Khan & Kareen Kapoor Khan and Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza, among others.

Aamir Khan attended the event with ex-wife Kiran Rao, while Hrithik Roshan was seen with girlfriend Saba Azad. Kiara Advani made a stylish entry with Varun Dhawan. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his retro styled ensemble as he posed with mother Neetu Kapoor. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Tabu, Gauri Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Bachchan were also seen at the bash. South actor Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were also a part of this grand celebration!