B-town has often been inspired by Korean cinema, but most of the Hindi adaptations have failed to live up to expectations. Here's a look at some of these films, as also a few hits

Yathesht Pratiraj

The web series Blind, featuring Sonam Kapoor, was released on July 7. While it is a remake of a 2011 Korean film by the same name, Blind is not the only one. Bollywood is ‘inspired’ by films not only from Hollywood but also Korea!

At times, we do love Bollywood’s depiction of the original movies and songs; some perform much better than the original ones. However, there are cases when Bollywood has been criticised for ruining the entire vibe and storyline of the original. Here is a look at some among them.

Below average
Radhe (2021) — Outlaws (2017)

Radhe, which was based on the 2017 South Korean film The Outlaws, performed poorly at the box-office. Outlaws was a huge success, ranking among the highest-grossing Korean films. Radhe, on the other hand, was a worn-out and nonsensical dramatisation starring Salman Khan.

Essence lost
Bharat (2019) — Ode to My Father (2014)

Salman Khan’s 2019 film Bharat was inspired by Korean film Ode to My Father (2014). The Korean movie was inspired by nostalgia for the past and placed a strong emphasis on nationalism while retelling South Korea’s history from 1950 to 2010. All these characteristics made the decision to adapt this movie for Indian audiences an ideal one. The director and actors of Bharat were, however, unable to achieve the actual essence and charm of the original Korean film.

Box-office failure
Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) —Scandal Makers (2008)

Jawaani Jaaneman, which was based on the 2008 Korean film Scandal Makers, failed to win over both critics and audiences. The film was made with minor changes to the characters. Whereas the protagonist in the Korean version is a radio DJ, the one in the Bollywood remake is a property dealer. This Hindi adaptation had an embarrassing box-office failure due to its cringe-worthy title and acting.

Short of expectations
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) — Masquerade (2012)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was based on the historical Korean film Masquerade (2012), did not do well at the box-office. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya returned to acting and direction, respectively, with this Bollywood remake. However, the film fell short of expectations. The main plot of the Hindi version is lost behind all the needless thumkas, jhumkas, and luxury locations.

Not all flops!

Kartik aaryan shines
Dhamaka (2021) — The Terror Live (2013)

Inspired by the Korean film The Terror Live, Dhamaka, the Hindi remake, did justice to the original Korean film and the acting of Kartik Aaryan as a journalist was appreciated by the audiences.

OTT salvation
Ek Villain (2014) — I Saw the Devil (2010)

Remake of the Korean movie I Saw the Devil, Ek Villain was a flop at the box-office but was eventually liked by the audiences once it premiered on television and OTT. While the original film was a hit, Ek Villain became a typical Bollywood romantic thriller.

Making a mark
Barfi (2012) — Lover’s Concerto (2002)

Inspired by Korean film Lover’s Concerto, Barfi was one of the most appreciated films in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz were all praised for their performance.

I am totally against remakes. I do not understand what a director achieves by remaking someone else’s work. I think perhaps they do not have the imagination, talent or intelligence to make an original story. — Manish Gupta, director

There is added pressure when you’re adapting an already successful work, but if you keep that at the back of your mind, you will not be able to create good films or series. — Aanand Priya, actress

