B-town turns up the heat this winter

Winter fashion doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style for warmth, and these Bollywood leading ladies are proof. From classic coats to contemporary layering, our favourite actresses are showing us how to navigate the colder months with sophistication and flair. Whether you’re looking for elegant evening inspiration or casual street style ideas, these celebrity-approved looks offer the perfect style inspo for staying fashion-forward all season long.

Advertisement

Keep it classic: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Advertisement

The timeless beauty that Madhuri is known for, she shows us how to master classic autumn dressing with a perfectly tailored brown coat paired with high-waisted denim and a crisp white turtleneck. Her oversized sunglasses and structured handbag add a touch of old-world glamour to this street-style ensemble, proving that sometimes the most refined looks are also the simplest.

Advertisement

Utilitarian chic: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo takes winter layering to new heights in an oversized olive green quilted coat that reaches the ankles, paired with black boots for a utilitarian-chic aesthetic. The hooded design and arms-crossed pose give off effortless cool-girl energy, proving that comfort and style can coexist beautifully. This is the ultimate inspiration for those seeking practical yet fashion-forward outerwear.

Advertisement

Layers of oomph: Isha Koppikar

Isha masters the art of cozy layering with a denim-and-corduroy bomber jacket over a cream cable-knit sweater, finished with a black mini skirt and platform boots with leg warmers. The red handbag adds a pop of colour to the neutral palette, while the relaxed silhouette and chunky boots make this the perfect outfit for exploring winter destinations. Her look proves that mixing textures and proportions can create visual interest even in casual ensembles.

Saree with blazer: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa brings Indo-Western fusion to winter wear with a contemporary checkered saree paired with a black turtleneck and matching blazer. The houndstooth print adds modern edge to the traditional drape, while her minimal jewellery and center-parted waves keep the focus on the innovative styling. This look demonstrates how traditional Indian wear can be winterised with smart layering.

Monochrome magic: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora brings sophisticated drama to winter evenings in an all-black ensemble featuring a turtleneck and tailored silhouette, elevated by striking red leather gloves. The monochromatic palette creates a sleek, elongating effect, while her low bun and minimal accessories show off that less is usually more. This look is perfect for those who want to dress up, yet keep it minimal and stylish.