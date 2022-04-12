Bachchhan Paandey on OTT now

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, after its tepid theatrical release, is now gearing up for reaching out to a much wider audience through its OTT release on April 15.
The film will release on Prime Video.
Talking about the film Akshay said, “Bachchhan Paandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment. Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room now!” Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-comedy film also features Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. — IANS
