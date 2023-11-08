Back after a long break

After a long gap, you are returning to television with a powerful character. What attracted you to choose this role?

I took a sabbatical from TV for five years because I wasn’t too convinced with the roles that were offered to me. So, I decided to stay behind the camera as a producer. But I wanted to be back on television. When Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi was offered to me, my first reaction was, ‘I’m not sure’. But they asked me to listen to the story and know about the character of Chhaya. When I did that, I didn’t want to miss out. I loved the subject, the thrill, drama, adventure; the sweet relationship of a daughter and mother.

Can you tell us something about your character, Chhaya?

Chhaya’s character is multi-faceted. In the past, she harboured dreams of a happy marriage and children, but her aspirations were shattered when she realised her husband, whom she loved, was not the person she thought. For her daughter’s safety, she had fled her house. Chhaya was a vivacious, beautifully dressed, happy-go-lucky woman earlier. Later she leads a more ordinary life, but her unyielding determination to protect her child shines through. Chhaya, a single mother, faces adversity yet her inner strength prevails as she fights to save Arya from her father.

How is your bond with Aamir Dalvi and Maahi Bhadra?

I’m working with Aamir Dalvi for the first time, but I have seen his previous work. Aamir is a very good and serious actor, and it’s great fun on the sets. Maahi Bhadra, our cute little Arya, enjoys acting and is quite a performer. She really understands what her character demands and does exactly what the director asks. I learn a lot from her, and she maintains high energy levels throughout the day. It’s really fun to work with these two.

How did your Maharashtrian background help in portraying Chhaya?

It’s very rare that you get to play a character that resembles your real life. I think it helped me play Chhaya because I’m a Maharashtrian, and the story is about a Maharashtrian family. So being a Maharashtrian helped me get into the skin of the character smoothly. In fact, on set, I feel like a teacher as my co-stars are not Maharashtrians and not very proficient in Marathi. I teach them Marathi and help with their pronunciation. I also carry Maharashtrian food on sets and share it with everyone.

What changes have you seen in the television industry?

I had opened my eyes in the entertainment industry as my father was a renowned DOP, and my mother is a national award-winning filmmaker. The industry is changing very fast in this era. We have a lot of content to watch; there’s OTT, and cinema is changing as well. According to the times, television has also changed a lot. I think change is very important and the audience is very intelligent in the current times.