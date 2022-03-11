Shark Tank all set to premiere its Season 13 on Colors Infinity

It’s time to witness new ideas and reinvigorate the spirit of entrepreneurship, as Shark Tank is back with its 13th season. The go-getters will try to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality and become the next Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg as they prepare themselves to swim with the Sharks in the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show the Shark Tank. The new season will air from March 19 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm on Colors Infinity.
In this new season, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary will be joined by four new guest ‘sharks’. Actor, comedian, angel investor as well as the founder and managing partner of a venture capital firm Kevin Hart, co-founder of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia, co-founder and CEO of Good American Emma Grede, the founder and executive chairman of Kind Daniel Lubetzky, and BBC’s Dragon Den’s Peter Jones. The panel will play overlapping roles as investors and mentors to entrepreneurs pitching their business plans on the show.
