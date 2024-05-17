Back in LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ecstatic to be back in Los Angeles after shooting for her film Head of State in France. She wrote on Instagram, “Being home is feeding my soul.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday