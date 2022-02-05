Back in time

Suresh Wadkar, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s new singing reality show Swarna Swar Bharat, was all-praise for contestant Aashkka Zaveri, who sang Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare. The song was originally sung by Aarti Mukherji and Jaspal Singh, while the music and lyrics are by Ravindra Jain. Praising her, Suresh Wadkar said, “Aashkka, I really loved your performance. You made me remember my elder brother Ravindra Jain sahab. He also gave the first break to Aarti Mukherjee, Hemlata and Jaspal Singh ji. I have sung many songs with him and have never seen such a good music director.”

He added, “He had taken a big chance by giving a break to me with Hemlata for my first song, Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil. People know my name, whatever I am and whoever I am today, only because of Ravindra Jain sahab. If he had not supported me, I may not have been where I am today.”