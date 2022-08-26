Brahmastra will take Indian culture to the world, says SS Rajamouli

Stating that a film like Brahmastra will take Indian culture to the world, SS Rajamouli, director of RRR and Baahubali, says what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of astras. In Chennai, the ace director, said Brahmastra is not only one of the most-awaited films, but also one of the costliest productions of the year. Rajamouli said, “As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt.” —TMS