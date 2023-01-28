Here's what Anshu Srivastava was doing before becoming an actress

Actress Anshu Srivastava is a popular name in the entertainment industry and worked in Bollywood movies like Raksha Bandhan. She has also been a part of shows like Kuldeepak, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Imlie. But before becoming an actress, she was doing a private job. Anshu explains, “A few years back, when I came to Mumbai, I had no source of income. I was into modelling but after that I didn’t have a job, so even bearing my basic expenses was difficult. So, I started giving interviews and got selected for a job in a detective agency.”

She adds, “I wasn’t happy doing a private job because my goal was to become an actress. One day, the whole scenario turned upside down when I met a few people on my birthday and they guided me about this industry. They asked me to join the theatre and it was the push I had been looking for. Immediately, I quit my job and invested my inner self in pursuing my dream.”