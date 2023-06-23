 Back to childhood : The Tribune India

Back to childhood

As more and more movies are being inspired by children’s toys or games, here’s a look at similar films from the past

Back to childhood

Lego



Sheetal

With the recent release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the upcoming Barbie movie, the trend of films adapted from children’s toys is once again in the limelight. Here are notable films from the past that were inspired by your favourite childhood toy or game.

Big franchise
Transformers

One of the all-time best-selling toys was Transformers, a Hasbro toy line and television series that debuted in 1984. Transformers inspired a 1986 animated film, many subsequent toy lines, and a run of live-action films, with the most recent being Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Transformers are based on the main characters, who are the valiant Autobots and the evil Decepticons, two opposing extraterrestrial robot groups with the ability to change into other forms, including vehicles and animals.

Crossover move
G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe

Based on the toy line by the same name, G.I. Joe is a series of American military science fiction action films. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the first movie, was released in 2009. In 2013, the movie G.I. Joe: Retaliation was released. The third movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which also served as a re-launch of the franchise, was released in 2021. Additionally, a crossover movie with the Transformers movie franchise is under production.

After a long wait
Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game (RPG) originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. The game was first released in 1974. Based on it, the 2023 American fantasy heist comedy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also created the script with Michael Gilio, based on a plot by Chris McKay and Gilio.

Meet the rivals
Toy Story

Toy Story

With a focus on the rivalry between an antique pull-string cowboy doll named Woody and a cutting-edge astronaut named Buzz Lightyear, the 1995 Pixar animated comedy Toy Story tells the tale of toys who come to life when humans are not around. The subsequent sequels to the film were released in 1999, 2010, and 2019.

Inspiring spin-offs
The LEGO movie

Given the number of animated films based on the brand that were previously released and were mostly targeted at children, it is fair to assume that many people had their doubts about a Lego Movie. But what Warner Bros. actually created it and shocked the audience. The original movie was funny, irreverent, unexpectedly moving, and had a terrific twist at the conclusion. It inspired spin-offs and sequels, the majority of which received similar praise.

Setting a Trend
The Care Bears

The Care Bears

One of the first motion pictures to be directly based on a toy line was the 1985 animated fantasy The Care Bears , which introduced viewers to the Care Bears characters and their friends, the Care Bear cousins.

Board game
Jumanji

Jumanji sequel

Based on a board game of the same name, the original Jumanji film was released in 1995, starring Robin Williams and Kisten Dunst, among others. After about 22 years, the sequel was released in 2017, with Dwayne Johnson in the lead with a whole new set of cast and characters.

Horror zone
Ouija

Ouija is a horror movie based on the popular board game that claims to communicate with the spirit world. The sequel was released in 2016.

Unique creatures
Trolls

Trolls

Based on the Troll Dolls, the animated films feature colourful and musical adventures with the unique creatures. A sequel titled Trolls World Tour was released in 2020.

Barbie in the pipeline

Barbie is a fashion doll manufactured by American toy company Mattel, Inc. and launched on March 9, 1959. The movie Barbie, which is set to release in July in India, is based on the lives of Barbie and Ken, who are having the time of their lives in a seemingly perfect world. However, when they get a chance to go into the real world, they discover the joys and perils of living among humans. With Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing Barbie and Ken, the film has already gained traction.

(Inputs by Yathesht Pratiraj)

