Women are a force to reckon with, says Rajesh Shringarpure

Sony Entertainment Television’s historical show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the iconic story of the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar. Talking about how the upcoming track, which will gives out an important message, actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays Malhar Rao Holkar, says, “I love this particular track because it brings an admirable and much-deserved respect to the kind of journey Ahilya has had. It’s gratifying and I am sure the viewers will agree to it because they have also been on this journey with us for over 12 months now. Women are a force to reckon with.”

He adds, “Women are the backbone of the family and the bedrock of a nation. They bring life into the world, their instinct is stronger than men, they have the strength to take on multiple tasks with ease. I hope that this track, which highlights an important phase in Ahilya’s life, will bring a ray of hope for women who are working hard, fighting patriarchy every day and are standing up for themselves. I hope they get inspired and realise that it’s not for vain.”