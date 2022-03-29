Ajay Nagrath throws light on the equation he shares with his co-stars

Sony Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain-2 has a fandom of its own. While the show is predominantly a love drama, it also highlights the aspects of deep-rooted family and friendship bonds featuring actors Nakuul Mehta as Ram and actor Ajay Nagrath as Aditya, Abhinav Kapoor as Vikrant and Utkarsh Chauhan as Kunal as his support system.
Ajay says, “It feels like we’ve all known each other since a very long time. We’re just a bunch of happy-go-lucky people; one can never have a dull moment around us! Honestly, shooting with Nakuul, Abhinav and Utkarsh doesn’t feel like work! We have developed a wonderful camaraderie and I look forward to all the amazing memories we’ll create together on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.”
