Seen in the shows, Pushpa Impossible and Imlie, Anuradha Singh talks about her journey so far

Tell us about your background and educational qualifications.

I am from Haryana. I have done my graduation and Masters from Bengaluru in criminal psychology. But, destiny made me an actor!

What is your role in Pushpa Impossible on Sony SAB?

I essay the role of a character named Bhavana. The story is about a chawl in Mumbai and the issues that people face there. Pushpa (the lead character) and Bhavana are very good friends.

How much do you relate to your character?

I think not only me, everyone would relate to this character because we all go through the emotions of love and hate.

Does the show depict complexities in relationships?

I don’t think the story of Pushpa is related to any complexities, but rather to the issues in the village, including domestic violence.

You are also doing the show Imlie; what is your role in it?

My character’s name is Divya and I play Atharva’s aunty (chachi) in the show. It is a comical, yet negative character.

How do you balance working on two shows simultaneously?

It was very difficult for me initially because the timings of both the shows used to clash. But with time, it all fell in place and now I am comfortable.

What changes do you want to see in the TV industry?

I think that the content on television should be upgraded to keep the audience hooked.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

If not an actor, I would have been an anchor.