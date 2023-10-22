Balika Vadhu to air again

Avika Gor’s show Balika Vadhu will air on Colors again.
She shared a poster and wrote, “Okay, so this is happening. Almost 15 years to this and it’s back. This is just unbelievable. I’m sure you all have many memories watching #BalikaVadhu.” She also thanked the channel for always supporting her.
Avika rose to fame with her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. She also won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for the same.
