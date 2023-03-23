Banana diet for Adah

Adah Sharma, who was seen in the action thriller film Commando 3, is busy shooting for Commando 4. For the role, she is on a strict banana diet.
Adah, who has been a pure vegetarian all her life, said: “Bananas are rich in potassium, good for the hair and skin, great for digestion. Bananas release a mood-regulating substance called tryptophan, which is converted to serotonin in the brain. It elevates the mood and makes you happy. I’m very inspired by monkeys and gorillas. They eat bananas and seem so fun and energetic.” The actress got an opportunity to essay a police officer in the Commando franchise. — IANS
