Bangladeshi thriller series SIX to premiere on Eros Now

Eros Now has released the trailer of the much-anticipated Bangladeshi series SIX (Chhe in Hindi), an upcoming psychological thriller that is all set to premiere on the platform on September 2.

SIX is a star-studded Bangladeshi thriller spread over six episodes. It is a story about human replication, an experiment, a convict of a death sentence with six different personalities and emotions, and a cat and mouse chase to hunt all of them down.