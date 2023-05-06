Banita Sandhu is riding high these days with her English film Mother Teresa & Me Just. Here’s a chit chat…

What prompted you to sign this film, Mother Teresa and Me?

I loved the simple story. Director Kamal Musale has worked on the story and the script. The role, story, director, and working with Deepti Naval are many plus points that tempted me to say yes to this film.

What is your character?

My name in the film is Kavita. She is a well-educated woman, who is dissatisfied with her life.

How was the experience working with Deepti Naval?

Watching Deepti ji perform was quite a learning experience. She is warm and affectionate.

Last year, Hindi film audiences saw you with Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh. Before that, we saw you in your debut film, October. What did you do in between those two?

After my debut film, I worked in European animation films, American TV , and did a few web shows there. I did South Indian movies too. I was busy with these assignments.

Were there any dull moments in your life? How did you overcome those moments?

Yes, I went into depression when my debut film October didn’t do well at the box office. My co-star was Varun Dhawan and the film’s director was Shoojit Sircar. Those days, I was busy completing my college education in London, working in Bollywood, doing ads—handling too many things at the same time, which I could not manage. It was a tough time as Mumbai was unknown to me, and staying alone was also difficult.

What were your high moments?

With each passing day, I started believing in myself, and I have gained confidence again. Whenever I am with my parents and friends, I am always happy and full of life.