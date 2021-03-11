Barkha Singh on playing Sanya

Barkha Singh became a popular name after her show, Please Find Attached. The actress has acted in shows like Engineering Girls, Masaba Masaba 2, The Great Wedding of Munnes and more. The trailer of her show, Please Find Attached Season 3, has generated quite a buzz. Talking about her character, Barkha said, “Sanya is the girl-next-door type. So, whenever I have portrayed Sanya, it’s always been straight from the heart and that is why so many people can relate to her. From Season 1 to Season 3, you can also see an emotional growth in Sanya.”