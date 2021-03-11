Barkha Singh on playing Sanya

Barkha Singh became a popular name after her show, Please Find Attached. The actress has acted in shows like Engineering Girls, Masaba Masaba 2, The Great Wedding of Munnes and more. The trailer of her show, Please Find Attached Season 3, has generated quite a buzz. Talking about her character, Barkha said, “Sanya is the girl-next-door type. So, whenever I have portrayed Sanya, it’s always been straight from the heart and that is why so many people can relate to her. From Season 1 to Season 3, you can also see an emotional growth in Sanya.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...