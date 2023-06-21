Barun Sobti opens up about bond with Asur, Badtameez Dil co-star Ridhi Dogra

ANI

Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra, who have worked together in Asur and recently-released rom-com Badtameez Dil, share a great bond.

According to Barun, the two have a very ‘healthy relationship’. “Ridhi and I had a ball shooting for Badtameez Dil. On and off set both. We have a very healthy friendship. Everyone has a different kind of bond and in our case, we have an equal amount of love and respect for each other. It was creatively satisfying, and it was fun,” Barun said.

When asked about the scenes and improvisation, he mentioned, “It was our director’s idea basically. He was always like - bring on whatever suggestion you have, and he used to listen and consider them too.”

Barun also shared what actually made him say yes to Dil Badtameez, which is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV. “It was in my sub-conscience that it was getting a little intense so there should be something light-hearted. Badtameez Dil is light-hearted and I think the novelty of the idea itself in current times because everything else is so intense makes it special. Apart from that the writing also sets it apart.” Throwing light on his character, he shared “Karan believes in compartmentalisation, he thinks that we can’t find everything in just one person. There should be a friend, a girlfriend, everything compartmentalised basically. He thinks that’s the way of modern love,” he said. Minissha Lamba and Mallika Dua are also a part of it.