No season 4 for 'Batwoman'

The fourth season of the American superhero series Batwoman developed by Caroline Dries will not see the light of day as the production of the series has been called off after three seasons.
The series showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on Twitter and also wrote, “Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4… What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”
Batwoman began airing on The CW in 2019, albeit with a different lead actress. Ruby Rose originally starred in the series, but exited after the first season. She later claimed that unsafe working conditions led to her exit, as well as issues with co-star Dougray Scott. — IANS
