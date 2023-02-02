‘Bawaal’ release date postponed

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal has been postponed. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this film.

While earlier the film’s release date was declared as April 7, now it has been postponed for an indefinite period of time. The film was officially announced last year in April. It has been shot across various locations, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow and Warsaw, along with a brief portion in India as well.

Nitesh says, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.” Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It marks the director-producer’s reunion after the National Award-winning film Chhichhore. — TMS