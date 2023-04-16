Baywatch remake in the works

Television production company Fremantle is developing a Baywatch series reboot. According to reports, there are currently no creatives attached to the remake.
The original beach drama Baywatch came out in 1989. It ran for 11 years and 13 seasons. Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, the series followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA County. The story moved to Hawaii in later seasons.
Baywatch made David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson global stars. It also featured David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Eggert among others.
Fermantle had first shared its plan to reboot Baywatch TV series back in 2018.
