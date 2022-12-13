B'day on sets

Producer-director Rajan Shahi made sure actor Gaurav Khanna celebrated his birthday well. While it was a working day for Gaurav, he marked it in style on the sets of Anupamaa. The actor, who is an integral part of the show, cut a cake as he turned a year older.
The cast and crew also gathered for some special pictures, after the cake cutting ceremony. Anupama is produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi, and has been winning hearts since its inception. The show’s characters have gone through many transitions.
