‘Be disciplined, stay focused’: Eight-year-old Gunjan Sinha from Assam has won the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors. She talks her heart out

n What will you do with the prize money?

I would like to buy dance props and start training. I would also like to buy a car of my parent’s choice.

n What were the most challenging episodes

during the show?

The episodes where I performed on songs like Rind Posh Maal and Apsara Aali in Bihu style were challenging, as I had to practice for long hours.

How was the experience of dancing with your partner Tejas?

He is a very good dancer, but we used to fight a lot.

You have won against performers like Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Khan, how do you feel about it?

All contestants worked hard and I wish we could all share the trophy.

What did you like the most about the judges?

I liked Madhuri ma’am because she is very emotive, Nora ma’am for her dancing style and Karan sir for his movies.

What would you like to become when you grow up?

Education is my priority for now, later I would like to become an actress. I also want to present myself on a global platform.

How do you feel about Assam emerging as a talent hot-bed?

I feel proud that our state has produced so many talented people. It makes me more responsible towards my craft.

When did you start dancing?

I was five years old, when I started dancing. Back then, I used to watch a lot of dance shows. My parents saw the spark and encouraged me.

What do you like about Assam?

I like the mountains, the weather and Assam Tea, which is world famous.

What’s your plan for now?

Firstly, I would like to go back to my hometown with the trophy I have won. After that I’ll be joining a school in Mumbai.

What tips would you like to give to young dancers?

When training, be disciplined and stay focused.