 Be kind to others; we all have been taught this since childhood, but how often have you been kind to yourself as adults? Celebs share their take on World Kindness Day : The Tribune India

Be kind to others; we all have been taught this since childhood, but how often have you been kind to yourself as adults? Celebs share their take on World Kindness Day

Be kind to others; we all have been taught this since childhood, but how often have you been kind to yourself as adults? Celebs share their take on World Kindness Day


Sheetal

‘I’ve been searching the ways to heal myself, and I’ve found kindness is the best way’
— Lady Gaga, singer-songwriter.

Charity begins at home! So, in order to be kind and compassionate towards others, one must learn how to be kind with one’s own self. On this World Kindness Day, we ask celebrities whether they have been kind to themselves and how they started to practice it. Also they reveal whether people in the entertainment industry are as kind as they pretend to be!

Thin line

When it comes to people, I show kindness by never speaking in a tone that I wouldn’t appreciate listening to. There is a very thin line between self-love and being selfish, and I tend not to cross that. In the entertainment industry, since I am not harsh with anyone, I do expect the same behaviour from others.

— Ankur Nayyar, actor

Spiritual space

Ever since I started my spiritual journey, it has helped me explore silence and kindness. One can be kind in today’s world by just not judging everyone, including our own selves. I forgive myself for mistakes that I have made. And by not judging others, I am kind to them. If we all become kinder with each passing day, the world would be a happier place to live in.

— Namita Lal, actress

Mental game

I learnt it the hard way, but I did realise that kindness starts from within. Otherwise, it’s truly meaningless. The industry has taught me a lot. The kind of rejections we face, comments and the criticism that we receive takes a toll. People just go out there and make statements about you without realising the impact it will have on your mental health. And I think it’s not only applicable to the industry, but to the world.

— Pranitaa Pandit, actress

Learning curve

I feel that humanity is synonymous with kindness and we all should be very kind not just to each other. but also animals. I came to Mumbai and had only one distant reference from a friend’s father, and he helped me so much financially. In the entertainment industry, I feel everybody lives, talks and sells emotions on and off screen. This has made most of us kind and respectful, but a few have learnt to play with emotions!

— Saanand Verma, actor

Body wise

During the lockdowns, being a big foodie and not really a fan of home-workouts, my sweet tooth led me to overindulge. My sugar readings went above the normal range. This made me realise that I should be kind to my body and not punish it for such temporary pleasures. Talking about kindness in the entertainment industry, I would say that it all depends on the individual. Whether it’s the entertainment industry, corporate, politics or sports, kindness is a quality which everyone should imbibe.

— Ishaan Singh Manhas, actor

Not a selfish act

Kindness to one’s own self should be the top priority. But I feel most of the time we keep forgetting that. Also, kindness to self is sometimes mistaken as a selfish act. For the longest time in my life, I was someone who would sacrifice my choices and comfort for the people I cared about. But I realised that this sacrifice could become self-sabotaging, which made me kinder towards myself. As far as the industry goes, I have seen the kindest people around and others as well.

— Mitaali Nag, actress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted

2
Punjab

Doctor at Phagwara civil hospital 'assaulted' by kin of deceased patient; 5 held after protest by medical staff

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

7
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

8
Punjab

Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

9
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...

Can’t blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG

‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk

Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

On run for 21 years, PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi’s air quality improves to poor, minimum temperature settles at 12.6 deg C

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

Kejri seeks financial support from people for yoga event

MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

In NCR, three members of every family affected by pollution: Survey

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries