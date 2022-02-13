Meet celebs who just wanna have fun on Galentine's Day

Sheetal

February 13 is celebrated as Galentine’s Day; a trend started by 2009 sitcom Parks and Recreations. In its sixteenth episode of the second season, female protagonist Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, proposed the idea of girls celebrating Valentine’s Day with their girlfriends. After this particular episode was aired in 2010, Galentine’s Day trended on Twitter in 2011.

Cut to 2020, in India Katrina Kaif brought it back on social media while campaigning for a beauty brand. We ask celebs and influencers how they plan to celebrate Galentine’s Day…

Soul sisters

There’s a stage in life when Valentine’s Day has a lot of importance. But once we hit the 30s, it’s more about your girlfriends than your boyfriend or husband. Because they’re your true soulmates. You really need friends with whom you can be yourself without any filters. And I’m blessed to have a few close friends. I am planning a lunch date with all my girlfriends.

Pranitaa Pandit, actor

Solace for the single

We all love Valentine’s Day but the more fun day I would say is Galentine’s Day, especially when you are single or staying alone. I think this is the best way to meet up with girl pals of yours and spend some quality time. I really love this day; it’s fun. Every Valentine’s Day I am either shooting for some show or celebrating the day with media and the cast. So, Galentine’s comes as a refreshing change. I’m single, so I’m celebrating Galentine’s Day with friends. We are having a pajama party— chilling out together, watching movies and having junk food.

Aalisha Panwar, actor

Food, friends & gossip

Friendship is as important as a romantic relationship. We usually celebrate this special bond on Galentine’s Day with each other. The day is meant to honour the women who love and support you. This year too, it’s a date with my ladies. We are planning to go out for a dinner. And I’m looking forward to clicking pictures and gossip.

Muskan Verma, actor

Therapeutic treat

I will celebrate Galentine’s Day with my best friend and my mom. I’ll plan a lunch date for my mother and present her a lovely rose. After that I’ll surprise my best friend by taking her for a fun dance session and then a movie night with popcorns and pizzas. This way, I feel the bond just becomes better and stronger. Sometimes you just need that ‘girls’ time out’ kind of day with your besties. It’s really therapeutic.

Aastha Shah, Digital Content Creator,

Family time

I came to know about Galentine’s Day last year. It was a fabulous bonding time for us. This year, I plan to celebrate it with my mother and sister. I can’t wait to celebrate it with the two most important women in my life.

Naaz Arora,

fashion influencer ad blogger

Secret Santa,

valentine version

Galentine’s is such a hit with me and my friends! We are planning a little secret for Galentine’s Day which is similar to secret Santa but Valentine version. We will be clicking pictures to post on social media. Last year, due to the lockdown, I celebrated Galentine’s with my sisters and we ordered some yummy food and watched a movie. Tarini Shah

GenZ Digital Content Creator