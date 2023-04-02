'Be your own hero'

Reena Kapoor’s performance in Star Bharat’s Aashaon Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se has captured the attention of people. The narrative highlights the difficulties faced by women, particularly widows, who have to fight for their identity. Reena’s character will have a make-over in the forthcoming track of the show.
Reena’s character Bhawana started off as a calm and soft-spoken person, who adhered to the norms imposed by her family. She was frequently ignored and excluded from the family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your hands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...