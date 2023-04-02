'Be your own hero'

Reena Kapoor’s performance in Star Bharat’s Aashaon Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se has captured the attention of people. The narrative highlights the difficulties faced by women, particularly widows, who have to fight for their identity. Reena’s character will have a make-over in the forthcoming track of the show.

Reena’s character Bhawana started off as a calm and soft-spoken person, who adhered to the norms imposed by her family. She was frequently ignored and excluded from the family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your hands.